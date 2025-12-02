Gavin Newsom ridicules Trump MRI scan result with ‘healthiest person alive’ memo

California Governor Gavin Newsom has once more mocked Donald Trump, this time with a “memorandum” billing him as the “healthiest person alive”.

Newsom made the hilarious claim through an official statement which ripped apart the president’s shorter working days and alleged inability to stay awake during meetings. The statement, posted to the Governor Newsom Press Office account, mocked Trump for standing “like the leaning Tower of Pisa” and used the president’s own rhetoric to jokingly claim Newsom is “the healthiest person alive and ever to live.”

The statement reads, “As part of Governor Gavin Newsom’s annual physical, we conducted advanced imaging of his cardiovascular, musculoskeletal, and neurological health. I’m pleased to report that nothing about the Governor’s health is merely ‘normal’. Governor Newsom remains the healthiest human currently alive or recorded in medical history.”

Newsom’s statement would go on to hit out at Trump, whose White House press team had released a similar-sounding statement bragging about the “excellent health” of the president. The 79-year-old Commander in Chief recently confirmed he would release his MRI results, though when pressed by reporters for what the test had scanned, Trump couldn’t recall.

He told reporters on Air Force One, “It was just an MRI. What part of the body? It wasn’t the brain because I took a cognitive test and I aced it.”

Newsom’s press office statement adds, “We’ll simply note that Governor Newsom completes full workdays without falling asleep in meetings, does not require ‘executive time’ to lie down and watch TV during work hours, and is able to stand upright without looking like the leaning Tower of Pisa.”

“If a side-by-side health chart were released, we recommend redacting it for the President’s emotional well-being. Governor Newsom remains the healthiest person alive and ever to live. Please direct follow-up questions to my office.”

The office in question would be that of Dr. Dolittle, the fictional character from the children’s book series written by Hugh Lofting. It’s clear that Governor Newsom has little time for Trump’s health claims, making a mockery of repeated statements from the White House over the president’s health.

Newsom’s press team also joked he had such a steady resting heart rate that he was asked “if he was ‘meditating or just naturally enlightened'”. Captain Sean Barbabella released the MRI results earlier today, suggesting Trump “shows excellent health” for a 79-year-old.