GAWA UNDI PROPOSES INTRODUCTION OF SOME FORM OF GRATUITY FOR CHIEFS PAID BETWEEN 3 TO 5 YEARS.





By: Sun FM TV Reporter



Kalonga Gawa Undi of the Chewa-speaking people has urged government to provide more funding to the Office of the Chief to enhance effective and efficient service delivery.





Speaking at the Kulamba Traditional Ceremony, the Gawa Undi appealed for an upward adjustment of subsidies paid to chiefs and proposed the introduction of gratuities for traditional leaders between three to five years.





He explained that such support would help office bearers sustain themselves once they leave office.





The traditional leader further emphasized the need for collaboration with local authorities in the implementation of development projects. He also raised concerns over the rate at which customary land is being converted into state land, calling for greater consideration and protection of traditional land ownership.





Meanwhile, President Hakainde Hichilema has announced that government will, in the next national budget, increase allowances for chiefs and their retainers.





President Hichilema reiterated that government regards traditional leaders as key partners in national development.





And Eastern Province Minister Peter Phiri Thanked President HICHILEMA and his Counterpart Lazarus Chakwera for Gracing the Event.