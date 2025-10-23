GAY MAN PLEADS FOR HELP TO SAVE TROUBLED LOVER



A man from Gaborone has appealed for help to support his 22-year-old partner, who he says has repeatedly been involved in theft and other criminal activities.





The 32-year-old man, who asked to remain anonymous, told Isaac Pinielo Live that his partner’s behaviour became a concern three months into their two-year relationship.





Early signs included missing money, cheating, and insolent behaviour.



By six months, the relationship had deteriorated into emotional and physical abuse.





Within a year, the partner allegedly stole several items from the couple’s home, including laptops, a TV, and a gas cylinder.



The man reported the matter to the police but later withdrew the case at the request of his partner’s parents.





He said his partner has other pending cases that could carry long prison sentences.



The man said he has tried to help his partner, taking him for counselling, to church, and even relocating for a fresh start.





Despite these efforts, his partner continues to engage in criminal behaviour.



He explained that his partner does not use drugs or alcohol but struggles with deep psychological issues stemming from childhood trauma and identity problems.





The latest theft involved property worth more than P30,000.



The man has lost his job, family support, and many friends because of the situation.





He said he is now living with his partner’s mother and survives on handouts.



He is appealing to mental health professionals, NGOs, and government departments to develop rehabilitation programmes that address crime, trauma, and mental health together.





He also welcomes private assistance from organisations willing to help.





Anyone who can provide counselling, rehabilitation, or support is asked to contact Isaac Pinielo Live for referral.