Gayton McKenzie Says “Don’t Vote for Me” While Revealing 5 Policies He’d Implement as President





South African politician Gayton McKenzie has sparked debate after telling citizens “don’t vote for me” while outlining five policies he claims he would implement if he ever became president of South Africa.





During the discussion, McKenzie listed several proposals that he believes would fundamentally reshape the country.



Key points he mentioned include:





Bringing God back into every school across South Africa.



Mandatory military service for all citizens aged 18 and above, regardless of sexual orientation.





Mass deportation of illegal foreigners living in the country.



Two additional controversial policies, which he suggested would shock the nation but were not fully specified.





The remarks have triggered strong reactions among South Africans, with many debating the feasibility, legality and social impact of such policies.





Supporters argue the ideas address issues like discipline, national unity and immigration control, while critics say some proposals could raise constitutional and human rights concerns.





The discussion continues to trend online as political commentators and citizens weigh in on what such policies could mean for the future of South Africa.