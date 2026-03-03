Gayton McKenzie Says He Will Support Israel and the United States



Gayton McKenzie has made his position clear during a heated exchange with a reporter — he says he will continue to support both Israel and the United States.





When asked whether he would ever turn his back on Israel, McKenzie responded firmly that he would not. The discussion quickly escalated into a broader debate about religion, justice, and foreign policy.





McKenzie stated that his stance is influenced by his Christian faith, but insisted it is not based solely on religion. He emphasized that people of different faiths should not dictate how others interpret their beliefs.





The reporter challenged whether unwavering support aligns with justice, referencing religious teachings about fairness and accountability. McKenzie rejected the suggestion that anyone could interpret scripture on his behalf, maintaining that his position is grounded in personal conviction.





The exchange has since sparked debate online, with strong reactions from both supporters and critics.





The question now being asked across social media:

Should political leaders base foreign policy views on faith, strategic alliances, or humanitarian concerns?