GAYTON MCKENZIE THROWS HIS FULL SUPPORT BEHIND PATRICE MOTSEPE — SAYS HE’S READY TO LEAD THE ANC INTO A NEW ERA





Gayton McKenzie has made it clear that he believes Patrice Motsepe is being targeted by a coordinated campaign aimed at discrediting his leadership and achievements. According to McKenzie, Motsepe has transformed African football, raised standards across the continent, and proven that he has the vision, discipline and global respect needed at the highest levels.





Now, McKenzie is going further — backing Motsepe not just in football leadership, but as someone capable of steering the ANC into a new chapter. He argues that South Africa needs strong, respected and results-driven leadership, and says Motsepe has demonstrated exactly that on the continental stage.





McKenzie’s message is simple: attempts to undermine Motsepe will not succeed, and there are leaders who stand firmly behind him.