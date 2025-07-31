Gazans cautiously welcome plans for recognition of Palestinian state

Palestinians have described the recent moves to recognise Palestine by France, the UK, and Canada as a symbolic but important step toward their long-held aspiration of establishing an independent state.

However, many remain sceptical about the feasibility of the two-state solution given Israel’s continued opposition.

In Gaza, where access to news and social media is extremely limited due to the ongoing war and humanitarian crisis, many residents were likely unaware of the diplomatic developments.

Those who did manage to follow the news online expressed a mixture of gratitude and cautious hope.

Imad Abu Shawish, a local journalist in Gaza, wrote on his Facebook page: “Another slap to Israel — this time from Canada after France and the UK. Every recognition brings us a step closer to our dream of an independent state.”

Mohammed Diab, a Gaza-based community activist, sees the wave of European recognition as a turning point in global discourse.

“These successive recognitions of Palestine are a major blow to Israel’s narrative and signal the crumbling of its political and moral project on the international stage. But Israel’s right-wing government will likely continue its war and defiance, ignoring the world’s position,” he said

“Like Hamas misread the moment early in the war, Israel is now failing to grasp the shift. We’re witnessing the collapse of right-wing strategies in the region.”

For others, like Ibrahim Faris, the recognition is meaningful not just politically but also in humanitarian terms.

“This international pressure must now translate into real action to end the starvation and daily killings. The recognition is important symbolically, but for us in Gaza, it’s a cry for the world to end this catastrophe,” he said.

While Palestinians remain realistic about the great obstacles ahead, many view these recognitions as a growing sign of international solidarity and a potential lever for greater diplomatic and humanitarian intervention particularly in Gaza, where a severe food crisis continues to unfold.