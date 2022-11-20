GBM VISITS HOUSE OF MOURNING OF CHIEF MUNKONGE

GBM AT CHIEF MUNKONGE’S FUNERAL HOUSE Lusaka, 20.11-2022

Patriotic Front (PF) party Chairperson for Mobilization Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, alias GBM, has visited the funeral House for the late Chief Munkonge of the Bemba speaking people in Kasama district.

Chief Munkonge died last night in Nakonde where he had travelled. His body has since been transported to his Palace in Kasama.

GBM has described the late Chief Munkonge as an outstanding traditional leader who shall be greatly missed.

Mr. Mwamba said Chief Munkonge was his father because he took over the throne from his biological father.

The former Kasama lawmaker said Chief Munkonge will always be remembered for his dedication to traditional values which are also a source of wisdom, identity, and a people’s way of life.

He stated that he is saddened by the death of the chief and wishes all family members, friends and subjects strength, unity and God’s ever-abiding presence during and after the mourning period.

Burial for the late Chief Munkonge is expected to take place on tomorrow, 21st November, 2022.

ISSUED BY GEORFFREY BWALYA MWAMBA, GBM, CHAIRMAN OF THE CENTRAL COMMITTEE RESPONSIBLE FOR MOBILISATION,

ASPIRING CANDIDATE FOR THE POSITION OF PRESIDENT OF THE PATRIOTIC FRONT