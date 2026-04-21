GEN. JACK KEANE REVEALS POWER STRUGGLE INSIDE IRAN AS TRUMP’S CEASEFIRE DEADLINE HITS WEDNESDAY





Gen. Jack Keane says a major power struggle is erupting inside Iran’s leadership as President Trump’s ceasefire deadline approaches





“I think what we’re witnessing right before our eyes is a power struggle inside of Iran,” Keane stated. “This power struggle is ongoing, and the question is how it will be resolved.”





Keane broke down the clash: “Galibov while he was the general in IRGC at one point… Right along with Vahidi who’s now head-general in IRGC. Galaboff represents political side because he’s the speaker, head-speaker in parliament… We have talked to Galibov and so we know for a fact that he is wanting to make some compromises on this deal… Vahidi disagrees with all of it.”





Keane laid out the two paths forward: “There’re couple paths here. One: Take President Trump seriously — that if you don’t come to the negotiating table and the ceasefire ends — by the way it ends on Wednesday, not Tuesday — and if it ends on Wednesday he has promised to return to full combat operations.”