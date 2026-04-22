GEN. KEITH KELLOGG: IRAN IS PLAYING DELAY GAMES — TRUMP SHOULD STRANGLE THE REGIME ECONOMICALLY AND FINISH THE JOB





Gen. Keith Kellogg just called out Iran’s classic delay tactics on Sean Hannity.



“They constantly say they’re going to negotiate — that’s right out of their playbook,” Kellogg said.





He explained the regime’s strategy: “Like being in a bazaar trying to buy a rug. Bartering back and forth.”



Kellogg made his position clear: “I’ve said we’re done. The president gave them ample opportunity to negotiate. Now it’s time to finish it. And I think we can.”





On the current pressure campaign he said: “We can strangle them economically — we’re already doing that with the blockade. Let’s compound the problem. Not only do we have terrain advantages, we’ve got the blockade as well.”





He recommended smarter targeting: “Instead of targeting things that hurt the people, focus on targets that really hurt the regime, like the fuel industry.”





Kellogg ended with strong confidence in Trump: “I think there are still cards to play. The president certainly has them. And I wouldn’t bet against the President of the United States in this situation.”