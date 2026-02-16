GENERAL ELECTION, IT WILL BE A WHITEWASH WIN FOR US -DAVIES  MWILA

GENERAL ELECTION, IT WILL BE A WHITEWASH WIN FOR US – MWILA

..Tukabachita akatu Chawama Has Shown

Brian Mundubile’s lied campaigner Davies Mwila says general election will be a white-wash win for the Tonse Alliance

Mwila a former Patriotic Front who had predicted in 2021 that his party was going to lose and that members will be sent to jail now says it is clear the Mundubile led Tonse Alliance will sweep through.

“Tukabachitaakatu, general election will be a white-wash,” Mwila told fellow Mundubile supporters urging them to work hard.

He said the results from Chawama where the Tonse Alliance under FDD won was a signal that President Hakainde Hichilema is going in August.

“Chawama has shown and you saw in Kasama,” Mwila said.

He explained that Tonse Alliance will sweep through the urban vote saying it will be a white-wash. He said members must just work hard.

Mwila advised Emmanuel Mwamba to stop bringing confusion in the opposition as he stands to benefit from the win by returning home from exile. He reminded Mwamba that some people are in jail and will only be freed if the opposition wins.