General Eric Chimese refuses to open up on 9 flats, luxurious house

Chimese refuses to open up on 9 flats, luxurious house

FORMER Zambia Airforce Commander Lieutenant General Eric Chimese has told the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court that he will not waste time justifying assertions that he concealed the source of his “illegally” gotten wealth.

Lt General Chimese indicated that he will remain tight lipped for ‘concealing’ nine fully furnished apartments on property no. 2303/Q

in Ibex Hill, which are suspected to be proceeds of crime and a Luxurious house which his associate, James Chungu a proprietor of Chita lodge, claims ownership.

The accused could also not explain himself on accusations of abusing his authority by deploying skilled junior officers in the Zambia Airforce to work at the said property, as established by the prosecution team.

The former Service Chief is charged with abuse of authority and is jointly charged with his ally Chungu for money laundering.

Prior to opening his defence before magistrate Nsunge Chanda, Lt General Chimese’s lawyer Kelvin Fube Bwlaya indicated that his client will bite the tongue and no one will aide his case.

“We have a change of instructions having looked at the indictment and the evidence adduced in Court so far, Lt General Chimese has opted to remain silent and is not calling any defense witness,” Bwalya said.

In his defence Chungu said the properties donated to Chimese by the State, belong to him as they were constructed by Chita lodge.

He said Chita lodge Limited was incorporated in 2001 and has been in existence for over 20 years.

Chungu popularly known as Jimmy fingers produced tittle deeds before court proving that property no. 2303/Q in Ibex Hill belonged to Chita lodge and not his acquaintance.

He said he never transacted on the property with Lt General Chimese whom he had known from the University of Zambia where he was training as a pilot.

Chungu explained that he purchased the property from late pilot captain Godfrey Mulundika at US$40, 000 and he obtained a loan from ZANACO.

“The land was 20 acres I subdivided the plot and I remained with 10 acres. I sold part of it to General David Muma, his company called 360 is the one I signed off 3 acres. I further sold off 1.5 acres to Mr Muchaila Ilunga and I sold off two plots to a Mrs Youyo and a 50 by 100 to Misheck Sichinga and Judith Sichella and a 50 by 100 to General Muma. I retained 10 acres under Chita lodge,” Chungu said.

“I did not conceal the property me and the General did not engage in any transactions, I have been doing clean business. Chita lodge is responsible for the construction of the property. Unless selling rooms for business is money laundering then am guilty.”

He said he did not inform a security guard at Pre-Secure firm Steven Mbewe that he was repossessing the nine flats and the fancy house on the premise that Lt General Chimese had failed to pay for them.

Chungu told magistrate Chanda that no ZAF employee worked at his premises to install electrical fittings, fit windows, Chandeliers and tiles in the nine flats as Chita Lodge contracted a Zimbabwean Tendai Masaka and a construction company.

“At no time did I conceal ownership of the property on behalf of the general, it has always been in the hands of Chita lodge. I did not do anything commercial with General Chimese. As a director of Chita lodge, I built the properties using loans and sells from my business and part of the land I sold to General Muma and others,” maintained Chungu.

The matter comes up today for cross examination.

By Mwaka Ndawa

Kalemba