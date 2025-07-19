General Mkhwanazi Social Media: SAPS to Take Legal Action Over Fake Accounts

Police in KwaZulu-Natal are warning the public about a rising number of fake social media accounts pretending to be Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, the province’s Police Commissioner.

These impostor profiles have appeared on platforms like X (formerly Twitter), TikTok, and Facebook, using Mkhwanazi’s name and photos without permission. This misleads people into thinking the content is coming directly from the top police official.

General Mkhwanazi Warns Public Against Fake Social Media Accounts

Colonel Robert Netshiunda, the KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, made it clear that the commissioner does not have any official social media accounts. He called out these fake profiles as dishonest and potentially dangerous.

“Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi does not have a social media account, and declares that all social media accounts bearing his names and photographs are fake, and that they are being used to deceive the public into believing that it is the Provincial Commissioner communicating via such platforms,” said Netshiunda.

The police are considering legal action against anyone caught impersonating the commissioner.

Warning Against Use of Mkhwanazi’s Image During Protests

Netshiunda also urged people not to use Mkhwanazi’s pictures during politically charged protests, especially those targeting the State President. While the commissioner values public support for police work, using his image in such political settings could send the wrong signals to government officials and the international community.

“The Provincial Commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal would also like to plead with members of the public to refrain from using his photographs during various politically-aligned marches, especially those against the State President,” he said.

He said Mkhwanazi stands firmly against crime and criminals, but he is not opposed to government leaders.