‘GENERAL’ MOSQUITO DESCRIBES CHAWAMA BY-ELECTION LOSS AS LEARNING CURVE





UPND National Youth Chairman Gilbert Liswaniso has described the party’s loss in the Chawama by-election as painful but instructive, saying it has provided valuable lessons ahead of the 2026 General Election.





Mr Liswaniso said the party was grateful to all stakeholders who participated in the campaign, noting that the experience had laid a foundation for future electoral contests.





He said the by-election should be viewed as a learning curve for the party, particularly the leadership in Lusaka and those who supported the campaign from other provinces.





He thanked President Hakainde Hichilema for the support rendered during the campaign, along with UPND Chairperson Collins Maoma and Secretary General Batuke Imenda.





‘General’ Mosquito also acknowledged the campaign team led by Isaac Zulu, the provincial leadership, and several party officials, saying their contribution demonstrated collective commitment.





“We want to thank all those who did their best and played their part in this just-past by-election in Chawama,” he said.



Mr Liswaniso admitted that leadership was not without fault and appealed for constructive criticism.





He said his leadership remained open to dialogue, stating that “we are not perfect” and that mistakes may have been made during the campaign, but the party was committed to learning and improving.





He further said the party’s greatest achievement was the peaceful environment in which the campaign and the by-election were conducted.



“Our success is the peace and freedom our people enjoyed during this campaign and after it,” Mr Liswaniso said, adding that democracy had prevailed throughout the process.





Mr Liswaniso congratulated the FDD candidate Mr. Bright Nundwe on the victory, noting that it was achieved in a democratic atmosphere.





He said the outcome should prompt reflection within the UPND, particularly in Chawama, so that leaders could conduct self-introspection on areas that may have contributed to the loss.





He said although political losses are often difficult to accept, the UPND leadership was prepared to take responsibility for the outcome.





“We know and understand that no one can associate themselves with a loss, but we take the blame,” Mr Liswaniso said, emphasising that both winning and losing carry important lessons in a democratic system.



SE