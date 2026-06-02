GENERALS TURN ON MNANGAGWA! RETIRED MILITARY BOSSES CLAIM CAB3 IS A POWER GRAB



A dramatic rebellion has erupted within Zimbabwe’s former ruling establishment after a group of retired military generals and former senior civil servants launched a blistering attack on President Emmerson Mnangagwa, accusing him of driving Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 (CAB3) for personal and political gain.





In a strongly worded statement issued in Harare on Monday and signed by retired Air Marshal Henry Muchena, the group claimed that recent engagements with the President failed to ease growing concerns over the controversial constitutional changes.





According to the former officials, Mnangagwa allegedly brushed aside objections raised during discussions, reportedly telling them that “whoever wins, wins.” They said the remark demonstrated a disregard for concerns being raised by citizens, political stakeholders, and members of his own party regarding the future of Zimbabwe’s Constitution.





The retired generals and ex-top civil servants insisted that CAB3 does not serve the national interest and instead advances narrow political objectives. They renewed calls for a national referendum, arguing that Zimbabweans should be given the final say on any major constitutional amendments.





The group also alleged that the public consultation process conducted through Parliament was flawed and manipulated, claiming it failed to accurately reflect the views of ordinary citizens. They further urged the courts to remain independent as legal challenges against the Bill continue.





In the most explosive allegations, the former officials claimed that financial inducements had been used to build support for the Bill. They alleged that vehicles, cash payments, and other incentives were distributed to secure backing for the proposed amendments.





The statement went even further, claiming that a staggering US$31 million fund had allegedly been earmarked to influence parliamentary votes in favour of CAB3.





Warning Members of Parliament against supporting the Bill, the group argued that any extension of presidential or parliamentary terms without direct voter approval would undermine constitutional democracy. They vowed to continue resisting CAB3 through legal action, constitutional advocacy, and civic mobilisation, setting the stage for an intensifying political battle over Zimbabwe’s future.