GEORGE CHISANGA FAULTS SPEAKER MUTTI’S RULING ON ALLEGED OPPOSITION DEFECTIONS TO UPND





By Chamuka Shalubala



Patriotic Front Lukashya Member of Parliament George Chisanga has described as shocking, Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti’s ruling that no evidence was tabled before parliament to prove that some opposition MPs had defected to the UPND.





Reacting to the Speaker’s ruling on Sunday following a point of order he raised as to whether some opposition MPs who had defected to the UPND were in abrogation of Article 72 of the Constitution of Zambia Cap 1 of the Laws of Zambia, Mr. Chisanga has questioned why the Speaker would demand evidence when, in his view, the alleged defections are already in the public domain.





On Sunday, Ms. Mutti ruled that there was insufficient evidence presented before parliament to substantiate allegations that some opposition Members of Parliament had crossed the floor to join the ruling UPND.





But Mr. Chisanga argues that social media platforms are flooded with images and videos of some opposition Members of Parliament publicly declaring their allegiance to the UPND, with some officially welcomed by President Hakainde Hichilema.





Mr. Chisanga says the MPs in question openly defected while dressed in UPND regalia, making the matter clear and visible to the public.





He tells Phoenix News that it was therefore surprising for the Speaker to deliver such a ruling when the evidence is there for all to see.



PHOENIX NEWS