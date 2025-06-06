George Clooney predicts the end of Donald Trump

George Clooney says most of the people in his circle are worried about being targeted by President Donald Trump, but the threat won’t last forever.

“Everybody worries about it,” Clooney told Anderson Cooper in a Wednesday CNN interview. “We, like everybody, we have a family and we have a life and we try to live and do the things as the best example for our kids,” said the Academy Award winning actor and prominent anti-Trumper.

Clooney produced and directed a historical drama about generational news icon Edward R. Murrow’s dismantling of red scare McCarthyism in the 1950s in ‘Good Night, and Good Luck’. The movie put a spotlight on unscrupulous investigatory methods by government agents to suppress political opposition and fuel a climate of fear and suspicion. The movie is now a play airing on CNN this Saturday.

But as one of Hollywood’s most prominent Democratic supporters, Clooney, like other entertainers, has been a target of the president’s anger. Clooney said he uses his voice because he feels the nation is at an important historical crossroads.

“I want to be able to look at my kids in the eye and say where we stood and what we did at certain times in history. And I have no problem with that,” Clooney told Cooper, adding “ … if you spend your life worrying about things, then you won‘t do things.

”

Most news organizations, he said, are currently under fire by the White House.

“That usually happens with demagogues,” said Clooney. “… The first thing is attack the news because that’s the way we inform ourselves.”

The actor conceded Trump is a “duly elected” president, but added the 78-year-old president won’t last forever, and agents that want to concentrate undemocratic power into the White House may have a difficult time finding another leader with Trump’s charisma.

“… [W]hen [Trump] is finished — and he will be finished — they’re going to have to go looking for someone who can deliver the message that he delivered with the same kind of charisma, and they don’t have that.”