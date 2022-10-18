George Floyd’s family considering lawsuit against Kanye West after rapper claimed Floyd died of Fetanyl use

After claiming in a recent interview that Floyd died from Fentanyl use and not strangling caused by police officer Derek Chauvin’s knee, artist and businessman Kanye West may be sued by the family of Georg Floyd.

On a recent episode of the podcast “Drink Champs,” West was interviewed and spoke about a variety of subjects, including the passing of George Floyd.

“I watched the Candace Owens’ George Floyd documentary. His two roommates mentioned wanting a tall guy like me, and on the day of his passing, he prayed for eight minutes, West recalled.

“They administered the fentanyl to him. Look closely; the man’s knee wasn’t even on his neck in that position.

Former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck. According to Chauvin trial testimony by the medical examiner who performed Floyd’s autopsy and stood by his initial finding that his death was the result of “cardiopulmonary arrest” that occurred during “law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression.”

Hennepin County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Baker said during his testimony that Floyd’s heart disease and use of fentanyl were contributing factors to his death, but not the direct cause.

Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt, who has represented the Floyd family, said that they are considering legal action against West even though it’s not possible to defame the dead.

Merritt told CNN he was alerted to West’s comments by Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, who told him he wanted to pursue a defamation suit against the celebrity. Video of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes sparked protests and calls for justice around the world.

“While one cannot defame the dead, the family of #GeorgeFloyd is considering suit for Kanye’s false statements about the manner of his death,” Merritt tweeted. “Claiming Floyd died from fentanyl not the brutality established criminally and civilly undermines & diminishes the Floyd family’s fight.”

While that’s not legally possible because George Floyd is deceased, Merritt said, there are other legal avenues to pursue, including the Floyd family possibly suing for intentional infliction of emotional distress.

“I have put together a working team to investigate [West’s] statements and to investigate the source of those statements,” Merritt said.

West’s remarks about Floyd come amid backlash for recent social media posts by West that were criticized as anti-Semetic and his decision to dress himself and several models “White Lives Matter” shirts at a recent fashion show.