MAGWENDE NOT ALARMED

…it’s just an inconvenience

FORMER health permanent secretary George Magwende says he is not alarmed following his appearance at the Anti-Corruption Commission yesterday.

Soon after the almost three-hour “interview” at the ACC headquarters, Dr Magwende who was dismissed by President Hakainde Hichilema on Sunday said his conscious is free.

“I am not alarmed. You know when your conscious is free it’s like you being called that you sold a jet. You would not be alarmed. You would feel inconvenienced but you will go and answer what you know. You cannot be alarmed. It is just an inconvenience,” Dr Magwende told The Mast. “I will not comment on the specifics [of the interrogation] until at a later stage but it was good. It sincerely went on well and we thank God for everything. It was an interview as they put it in the statement. As to when I am to reappear that one was left blank. I went in around 09:00 hours and just came out around 12:00. I think what took long was the interviewer waiting for someone to write. So there was that pausing. If they were recording, it could have taken maybe just an hour.”

ACC spokesperson Queen Chibwe said an “ordinary statement” was recorded from Dr Magwende as part of an investigation process.

“I must clarify that it wasn’t an warn and caution statement. It was an ordinary statement as part of an investigation process. So the commission at this point, we can confirm that there has been investigations that have been going on against him on allegations of corruption and today we recorded a statement as part of an investigation process,” she said. “And so at this point we cannot divulge any details of the investigation process until we reach at the point where we can give you more information – at the end of the investigation.”

On whether the probe is over the alleged US $100 million contract, Chibwe said the ACC would not give those details.

“Everything will be divulged to the public when the process of the investigations is concluded,” she said.

On firing of ACC officers, including one alleged to have stolen a K1 million exhibit, she said, “these are internal processes we are putting on as a commission to try and put in place a profession that is ethical and also officers that have integrity”.

“And also these are processes that are free of those that have been in those positions to appeal… They have the right to appeal even when they have been taken to court,” said Chibwe.