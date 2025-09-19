GEORGE MTONGA MEETS HICHILEMA FOR THE FIRST TIME





He wages online battles for UPND and President Hichilema. He is not liked in the UPND because he is the biggest critic of ghe corruption, tribalism, misrule and enactment of oppressive laws, but he fights Hichilema’s opponents everyday.





He wrote:



I almost fainted. He could see my eyes watering and he comforted me.





I suffered for this man. I love him dearly. I appreciate him. And i will always always be here for him.



Im here not to ask.. but to give!!