George N. Mtonga, No.1 Praise Singer for HH- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Amb Emmanuel Mwamba writes:

George N. Mtonga, No.1 Praise Singer for HH





George is interesting.



He is educated. He is an economist and financial expert. He is a Zambian national resident in the United States.





It is expected, that with his knowledge, education and such open dedication, George must be part of a good stock of advisors, or a rational members of planners or media team, or part of the m23.





But over the years, George has been reduced to a social-media caricature of Praise Singer, he represents and exhibits some of the worst traits and elements of UPND Praise Singers’ profile.





Imagine all the flights he does for UPND, all the battles and wars, all the anger, rants and frustration he expresses when President Hichilema and his team make silly mistakes, abuse public trust, squander political opportunity and fortune, to the extent that he resigned as a member of the UPND when Government passed the draconian cyber laws.





I was sad by the reaction from the UPND over George’s resignations. No one appeared to appreciate the hard-work he had pushed for UPND over the years.





Some criticism was more fierce especially from his fellow praise singers, who sharply criticised his action, doubted his loyalty to the party, with one fool even expressing stupid tribal remarks; “He is from Eastern Province!”





No one among their rank-and-file was man enough to accept that George was right, that the cyber laws were a disservice to our country, rolled back decades of the gains we had made in building Democracy and threatened citizens’s rights and freedoms.



George was right.





But George being George, a few days later, he was back to his self-appointed job-praising President Hichilema, and now with even a more louder and shriek voice, reinforcing the message that; “Hichilema must succeed!, Hichilema must be re-elected”.





Imagine, despite his long-time dedication to the Party and to President Hichilema from 2017, it appears he has never met President Hichilema before!!!





So you can imagine the joy and excitement when he finally met President Hichilema, bumping him into him at ZCAS, his idol, a man he wages relentless battles for, like a boy with a new toy, he has splashed this picture everywhere, excited telling everyone ;”see, see, see!”.





The handlers have not even afforded George an opportunity to meet the President at State House as a reward for his social-media hard work but it had to be a bump-in, in a waiting or holding room at public function.



Typical!





Sadly President Hichilema doesn’t seem to reward people like George. He allows them to look like fools, while expecting them to push the same output





Remember the “Daddy Cholola guy” with his side-kick? Remember those PF MPs that use to sing uninvited praises for Hichilema’s success?



Bali nenuka abantu..



But not George!





George is in a class of other notable praise singers like Hon Kasololo Chisenga and Oliver Sepiso Shalala. They put in so much to defend the deplorable record of government but obtain little or no discernible personal reward!





The rewards and benefits from this government are left to the fat cats.





The fat cats, who put in no work, never defend President Hichilema, appear to reap the biggest financial, social and business benefits such as his very silent Cabinet Ministers.