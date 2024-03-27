Geremi calls out wife in divorce application says, “she did not stop lying”

Geremi, a former Chelsea player, has accused his wife of dishonesty in her divorce petition, following revelations that he is not the biological father of their twins, born in 2008.

The 45-year-old former Cameroon star has initiated divorce proceedings after DNA tests confirmed that the twins were fathered by his wife’s previous husband.

According to court documents reported by Mundo Deportivo, Geremi alleges deceit on his wife’s part and claims they slept in separate rooms.

Despite being a two-time Premier League winner, Geremi asserts that no children were born during their marriage after discovering the true paternity of the twins.

The papers read: “If at the beginning of this union the wife was kind, she did not stop lying, presenting as hers the twin children born on June 5, 2008 (4 years before the marriage), everything that motivated their union.

“That the discovery by the husband that said children were those of her previous husband because they were born during this marriage will alter the harmony of the couple. More seriously, the paternity test carried out will confirm it, forcing his wife to confess, also convincing him to let the children go regularly to their legitimate and biological father.”

The documents further state that Laure, while compliant as a wife, insisted on Geremi sleeping in separate rooms within their marital home.

Geremi felt compelled to distance himself from their residence after facing threats from Laure’s daughter from her previous marriage, who threatened to involve the police.

Geremi, known for his stints at Chelsea, Newcastle, and Real Madrid, seeks a prompt resolution to his divorce proceedings following this unexpected revelation.