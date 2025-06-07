German Chancellor presents President Trump with his grandfather’s birth certificate

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has presented President Donald Trump with his grandfather Friedrich Trump’s birth certificate.

The birth certificate was handed to Donald Trump during an Oval Office meeting on Thursday June 5, 2025.

According to the German Councilor, Trump’s German ties proves Germany and the US share the same DNA.

The gesture according to reports is likely aimed to highlight Trump’s German heritage and strengthen the U.S.-German ties.

During the meeting they discussed details of bilateral trades existing between the two countries and issues surrounding Ukraine.

Donald Trump’s grandfather, Friedrich Trump was born in 1869 in Kallstadt, Germany but emigrated to the U.S. in 1885.

However, his past, including avoiding German military service and running controversial businesses, adds complexity.

Some view the gift as a diplomatic move, while others see it as a subtle jab or political strategy, given past tensions and Trump’s misstatements about his family’s origins.