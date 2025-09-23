Germany issues sobering loss of life warning amid fears of NATO going to war with Russia

Germany have given us a chilling update on Russia’s recent attacks on nearby nations.

Despite Vladimir Putin and co. claiming that they are not preparing for a war with NATO – an intergovernmental military alliance between 32 member states – their use of drones and fighter jets in the likes of Estonia, Romania and Poland has worried Western nations.

As well as all of this, Russia’s ongoing conflict with Ukraine is showing no signs of slowing down, despite attempts from not just Donald Trump, but key NATO leaders such as UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

However, claims from Germany’s surgeon general have pointed towards the number of injured troops that would be involved in a battle with the nation would be too big a risk to take.

Europe are now preparing for a potential war with Russia, learning from the nation’s war with Ukraine.

Speaking about what a war with Ukraine would entail, surgeon general Ralf Hoffmann explained, per Metro: “Realistically, we are talking about a figure of around 1,000 wounded troops per day.”

The exact number, though, is dependent on the intensity of a battle and the military units which would be involved.

NATO has increased its military spending in response to the threats, with some nations even reconsidering the reintroduction of conscription, including medical services.

“The nature of warfare has changed dramatically in Ukraine,” he said of the shift from gunshot injuries to burns that are caused by machine-related warfare such as drones.

“The Ukrainians often cannot evacuate their wounded fast enough because drones are buzzing overhead everywhere,” Hoffman further explained.

He spoke of the need for long-term stabilisation of soldiers in need of medical attention at the frontline, as Ukrainian soldiers have spoken about the area labelled the ‘kill zone’, just five miles either side of the frontline where unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) operate.

He spoke of the need for transport options for troops, with the German military looking to invest in hospital trains, buses and methods to expand medical evacuation by air.

Hoffman also explained the need for Germany to prioritise initial treatment on the frontline before being transported back for care, which would require thousands more German hospitals.

It comes after three Russian MiG-31 drones entered Estonian airspace without permission on 19 September for 12 minutes before being forced to leave.

The UN Security Council is set to discuss the incident later today (22 September) and NATO 4 consultations too.

Russian spokesperson Dmitry Peskov claimed to reporters: “We never heard in the Estonian statement that they have objective monitoring data (to back up their claim).

“That is why we consider such words to be empty, unfounded and a continuation of a completely reckless pattern of escalating tensions and provoking a confrontational atmosphere.”