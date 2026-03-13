Germany Overtakes China to Become World’s 4th Largest Arms Exporter





A new report from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute shows Germany has surpassed China to become the world’s fourth-largest arms exporter for the 2021–2025 period.





The United States remains the dominant supplier with 42% of global arms exports, followed by France at 9.8%, while Russia has fallen to third place after its exports dropped by 64% compared with the previous five-year period.





Germany now holds 5.7% of the global market, driven largely by weapons deliveries to Ukraine and rising European demand for air-defense systems and Leopard 2 tanks, while China slipped to fifth place with 5.6%, with Pakistan remaining its largest arms customer.