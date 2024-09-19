GERMANY PLEDGES €108 MILLION (K3.14 BILLION) TO ZAMBIA’S DEVELOPMENT AGENDA AND DROUGHT RESPONSE



The German government has pledged to give Zambia a sum of 108 million (K3.14 billion) to support Zambia’s development agenda over the upcoming two years.



This commitment includes €26 million (K758 million) that had previously been promised for drought relief and resilience-building initiatives.



This announcement came following the successful conclusion of bilateral discussions on development cooperation, which took place in Lusaka on September 17th, 2024.



Leading the discussions on the Zambian side was Mr. Felix Nkulukusa, Secretary to the Treasury at the Ministry of Finance and National Planning, while on the German side, Ambassador Dr. Anne Wagner-Mitchell and Dr. Frank Hofmann, Head of Division for Southern Africa at the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).



The focus was on aligning development cooperation with Zambia’s national priorities as outlined in the 8th National Development Plan.



Speaking during the negotiations, Dr. Hofmann emphasized that the German partnership with Zambia was founded on trust, collaboration, and shared values, highlighting the country’s dedication to aiding Zambia in navigating present challenges while fostering a resilient and sustainable future for its citizens.



Given the current drought situation, Germany has allocated €26 million equivalent to K 758 million, to assist Zambia in responding to the ongoing severe drought.



This financial aid will mainly be channeled through the World Food Programme (WFP) for drought relief and resilience-building projects.



He added that support will be extended to United Nations agencies UNICEF and UNHCR to combat malnutrition among vulnerable groups such as pregnant women and young children.



And Zambia’s Secretary to the Treasury, Mr. Felix Nkulukusa, said, “I am pleased to observe that the committed €108 million will contribute to promoting good governance, water and sanitation, as well as food and nutrition security.”



Mr. Nkulukusa further emphasized the commendable support towards these sectors, highlighting its direct impact on addressing the urgent challenges currently faced by the country.



He noted that the assistance in good governance, water, food, and nutrition sectors will contribute to the overarching goals of the 8th National Development Plan in achieving socioeconomic transformation for enhanced livelihoods.



Meanwhile, German Ambassador to Zambia, Dr. Anne Wagner-Mitchell applauded the Government of Zambia for its endeavors in analyzing and addressing structural barriers to inclusive and sustainable development.



“The commitment to implementing necessary reforms forms the basis of our enduring and dedicated development cooperation. We are proud to continue supporting these initiatives, which are essential for the country’s long-term prosperity.” she said.



Germany’s new commitment of K 3.14 billion will be executed through financial and technical aid in pivotal areas such as good governance, access to clean water, as well as nutrition and food security through climate-resilient and sustainable agriculture and efforts will also be intensified in diversifying Zambia’s energy sector and promoting renewable energy.



This pledge reaffirms Germany’s role as a key partner in Zambia’s development, with total bilateral cooperation exceeding € 1.4 billion (K 40 billion) since 1964.