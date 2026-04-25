Germany Rebuilds Its Military Muscle After Decades of Weakness



Germany’s Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has unveiled a bold three-phase plan to forge the Bundeswehr into Europe’s top conventional fighting force by 2039.

The goal: 460,000 combat-ready troops equipped with cutting-edge AI, advanced air defenses, and superior armor. This marks a long-overdue break from post-World War II pacifism that left Europe exposed and reliant on others.





Phase one ramps up readiness by 2029. Phase two expands capabilities by 2035. The final push delivers technological dominance. Facing real threats from Russia, Berlin is finally stepping up instead of freeloading on American protection through NATO.





For too long, Germany chased green dreams and underfunded its defenses while expecting others to carry the load. This shift signals a return to realism in a dangerous world. Deterrence through strength is back on the table, and Europe may finally get the backbone it needs.



Sources:

Defense News, Politico, Reuters, DW, April 2026 reports.