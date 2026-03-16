Germany Refuses U.S.-Led Naval Escort in Strait of Hormuz as Trump Announces Coalition Talks with Seven Nations





In a significant split among allies amid the ongoing U.S.-Israel war with Iran, Germany has explicitly ruled out participation in any American-led operation to escort commercial ships through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.





German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul stated he is “very sceptical” about expanding the EU’s Operation Aspides to the Gulf waterway, noting that the mission has already proven ineffective in the Red Sea and would not deliver greater security. Chancellor Friedrich Merz reinforced Berlin’s position: “Germany is not a party to this war and has no intention of becoming part of it.”





Meanwhile, President Donald Trump revealed that the United States has demanded support from approximately seven countries heavily reliant on Middle Eastern oil to join a naval coalition aimed at reopening and securing the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump named potential partners including China, France, Japan, South Korea, and the United Kingdom, declaring on Truth Social that “many countries” will send warships “in conjunction with the United States of America, to keep the Strait open and safe.”





No firm commitments have been received so far, with nations such as Australia and Japan already declining to deploy vessels.

The development comes as Iranian actions have disrupted one of the world’s most critical oil chokepoints, sending global energy prices surging.



Sources: Associated Press (AP News) ,Reuters ,Politico, Deutsche Welle (DW), Official statements from the German Foreign Ministry and President Trump’s Truth Social posts



(Reported March 15–16, 2026)