Germany says ‘process’ towards recognition of Palestinian state ‘must begin now’

Germany’s Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul says the process towards recognising a Palestinian state “must begin now”.

But, he added, that “for Germany, the recognition of a Palestinian state is more likely to be the end of the process”.

He says a negotiated two-state solution remains the “only way to achieve a sustainable solution” to the conflict, enabling “people on both sides to live in peace, security, and dignity.”

The statement was shared ahead of Wadephul’s visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories.