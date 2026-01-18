Get Back to the Patriotic Front Fold, that’s where your legitimacy and strength is, Alexander Nkosi tells Hon Brian Mundubile





Alexander Nkosi Gives Second Advise to Hon. Brian Mundubile



Good evening Brian Mundubile. While time is not on your side, a good leader should learn from history. It looks like you didn’t learn anything from what happened to UKA. You actually even didn’t learn anything from your own MPs betraying you by voting for what you as their leader was against.





If you fully understand what is happening to PF, then you should know that looking at individuals in Tonse, the risk of a repeat of PF drama is higher. A good leader should have foresight. Speed alone is not good, you have to move fast but with balance so that you don’t fall. Why do you think Kalaba is avoiding alliances? He learnt the hard way and wasted a lot of time and lost pace. All you need is to get a water-tight party and use it as a vehicle not an alliance.





Just take deep introspection of what happened in Chawama. FDD was part of the initial introduction of the candidate in Chawama, but while campaigns were still going on, they ended up attending a meeting that expelled PF leaders that were campaigning for a PF FDD candidate in Chawama.

The leader of Tonse you chose even stopped the use of PF materials in Chawama. You now have an FDD MP who is loyal to Lubinda and group that were expelled from Tonse were FDD President is Vice Chairperson.

You are now making the Lubinda faction look organised even if they are equally at fault with their last minute changes in key party leadership. Don’t be surprised if PF supporters throw their weight behind Makebi Zulu because it now looks like your group and Lubinda’s group cannot unite your supporters.