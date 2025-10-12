Geza sparks chaos for Zanu-PF conference

Outspoken war veteran Blessed Geza has thrown Zanu-PF’s preparations for its annual conference in Mutare into disarray by calling for a “million men march” to oppose attempts to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term of office.

Geza warned Zimbabweans to reject any moves to “mutilate” the constitution, urging a street demonstration in Harare on Friday to block loyalists from extending Mnangagwa’s tenure. His announcement has sent jitters through the ruling party as it finalises logistics for the conference, which Defence Minister Oppah Muchunguri-Kashiri confirmed are in place.

Although Mnangagwa has repeatedly stated he has no interest in extending his term beyond 2028, his loyalists are reportedly pushing for a two-year extension to preempt the rise of his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga, widely seen as a front-runner for succession.

Controversial figures such as Temba Mliswa have suggested businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei, who recently bought 300 cars for central committee members, is Mnangagwa’s preferred successor, though Tagwirei has denied any presidential ambitions. Meanwhile, speculation surrounds Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa, who is also rumoured to harbour presidential aspirations.

Ahead of the conference, Mnangagwa reshuffled the party’s Politburo, dropping Secretary General Obert Mpofu, reportedly a Chiwenga ally, and replacing him with Parliament Speaker Jacob Mudenda. Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi was appointed party legal secretary, while Patrick Chinamasa became treasurer general. Last week, party Director General Retired Brigadier General Ezekiel Zabanyana was also dismissed.

Political analyst Reason Wafawarova described the reshuffle and dismissals as a desperate attempt to consolidate Mnangagwa’s power, calling Zabanyana’s removal a “bureaucratic masterpiece in self-preservation” aimed at signalling loyalty over competence. “No one is too senior to be sacrificed,” Wafawarova said.

Geza, who was expelled from Zanu-PF earlier this year after openly calling for Mnangagwa’s ouster, has a history of mobilising protests. In March, he disrupted city activities by calling for demonstrations against the president, citing corruption and misgovernance as key grievances.

The coming days are likely to test both Zanu-PF’s internal cohesion and public sentiment, as the party convenes its annual conference amid rising tension over succession and governance issues.

