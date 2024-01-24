Ghana Coach sacked after Ghana’s poor show at 2023 AFCON

Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the senior national team, Black Stars, with immediate effect.

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has also taken a decision to dissolve the technical team of the Black Stars.

This comes after Ghana’s poor performance at this year’s AFCON tournament, a reminder of what took place a biennium ago.

Ghana failed to advance from the group stages once again after failing to beat Mozambique this time around.

Ghana got exited from Group B with just 2 points after losing to Cape Verde, drawing with Egypt and subsequently Mozambique.

The Ghana Football Association has noted that it will in the coming days provide a roadmap on the future direction of the Black Stars.

Meanwhile, some players of the Black Stars such as Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Kudus have apologized for the team’s poor performance.