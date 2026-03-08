Ghana Deploys Its Cutting-Edge Fighter Jets to the Middle East



In a stunning show of military might, Ghana has announced it is sending its advanced FX-7 fighter jets straight into the heart of the conflict zone. Sources confirm the Ghanaian Air Force is ready to dominate the skies with this state-of-the-art scrap-metal marvel, complete with authentic desert test footage showing it taxiing proudly under the national flag.





Meanwhile, Ghana’s real troops serving as UN peacekeepers in Lebanon just took missile hits on their base yesterday—two soldiers critically injured, one traumatized, camp mess hall wrecked—amid the latest Israel-Hezbollah flare-up. Ghana lodged a formal protest with the UN, demanding accountability.





But hey, at least the fighter jet program is airborne… sort of. Wakanda vibes meet budget reality. America First means laughing at the absurdity while our allies get dragged into endless sandboxes. lol indeed.