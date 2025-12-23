Ghana Deports 68 Foreign Nationals After Court Rulings



Ghana has deported 68 foreign nationals from the Ashanti Region following court decisions linked to organized crime and other offenses.





The deportees included nationals from Nigeria 🇳🇬, Cameroon 🇨🇲, Benin 🇧🇯, Ivory Coast 🇨🇮, and Burkina Faso 🇧🇫.





The operation was carried out by the Ghana Immigration Service after all legal processes were completed.





Authorities stressed that the exercise fully respected due process and ensured the protection of human dignity throughout the enforcement action.





Ghana reiterates its commitment to upholding the rule of law while maintaining security and human rights.