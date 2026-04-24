GHANA FOREIGN MINISTER SAMUEL OKUDZETO ABLAKWA SPEAKS OUT STRONGLY AGAINST XENOPHOBIC ATTACKS IN SOUTH AFRICA — WARNS GHANA WILL PROTECT ITS CITIZENS WHILE CALLING FOR CALM, SAFETY, AND ACCOUNTABILITY AS TENSIONS RISE





Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has issued a firm and highly public statement addressing growing concerns over the safety of foreign nationals in South Africa.





In his remarks, Ablakwa made it clear that Ghana is closely monitoring the situation and remains committed to ensuring that Ghanaians living in South Africa are protected.





He strongly condemned any form of violence linked to xenophobia, stressing that such actions cannot be justified and only damage relations between African nations.



At the same time, he emphasized that Ghana will not encourage retaliation, but will also not ignore threats or harm directed at its citizens.





👉 Ghana reassures South Africans living in Ghana that they are safe and protected

👉 Calls for calm and responsible leadership on all sides

👉 Urges authorities to act decisively against any attacks on foreign nationals





This statement comes as South Africa once again faces criticism over recurring incidents involving foreign nationals — an issue that has sparked debates both locally and across the continent.





💬 Some believe South Africa is being unfairly singled out and that crime affects everyone, not just foreigners.

💬 Others argue that repeated incidents have created a serious perception problem that government must urgently address.





🔥 The situation is now bigger than just one country — it’s about unity across Africa, safety of citizens abroad, and how nations respond when tensions rise.



As pressure builds, many are asking:



Will this lead to real action on the ground — or will it become another cycle of outrage without lasting solutions?