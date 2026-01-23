Ghana has begun talks to acquire the former residence of   Kwame Nkrumah in Conakry, Guinea

Ghana has begun talks to acquire the former residence of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah in Conakry, Guinea.



The Government of Ghana has initiated negotiations with the family of Guinea’s first President, Ahmed Sékou Touré, over the property where Ghana’s first President lived during his exile as Co-President of Guinea.

This initiative is led by President John Dramani Mahama.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa announced that the talks are being held on the instructions of President Mahama.

The plan is to renovate and preserve the residence.

Ghana intends to renovate and preserve the historic home, transforming it into a heritage/tourism site that honours Nkrumah’s life and Pan-African legacy, giving visitors a fuller look at his journey from Ghana to Guinea.