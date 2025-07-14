Ghana prepared to finance the production of Ukrainian drones

Ghana is reportedly interested in Ukraine’s advanced technologies as the West African country is ready to help finance the production of drones in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made this known last week on the social media platform X, adding that he had a phone call with Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama.

“Ghana is also interested in our technologies, the production of various types of drones, and the experience Ukraine has gained during this war. Ghana is ready to finance our production, and we are ready to help our partners secure their borders,” Zelensky wrote.

After more than three years of all-out war with Russia, Ukraine has developed an expanding fleet of long-range drones that can strike targets deep inside Russia, according to a report by the Atlantic Council. “This has made it possible to carry out a wide range of attacks on Russian military bases, ammunition storage facilities, air defenses, and Putin’s economically vital but vulnerable oil and gas industry,” the report adds.

Ghana is prepared to help finance the country’s drones, following the West African country’s need to enhance its border security amid increasing regional instability and some cross-border activities deemed illegal.

Ghana and Ukraine also discussed cooperation in the agricultural sector and the creation of a food logistics hub in Ghana, Zelensky said.

“We discussed areas where we can already deepen our partnership, first and foremost in the agro-industrial sector and the creation of a food logistics hub in Ghana. We agreed to organize a ministerial-level meeting, and a Ukrainian delegation will travel to Ghana in the near future,” Zelensky said.

Ghana’s agricultural sector has often faced significant challenges, largely due to outdated farming techniques and limited access to modern technologies. This kind of partnership is a testament to the country’s readiness to reclaim its food sovereignty by combining traditional farming wisdom with modern innovations.

The Ukrainian leader also invited Ghana’s President John Mahama to visit Ukraine.

In March 2025, foreign ministers from Ukraine and Ghana, Andrii Sybiha and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, met in New Delhi to exchange viewpoints about how to expand bilateral cooperation and trade.