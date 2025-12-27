GHANAIAN MAN WHO PREDICTED END OF THE WORLD NOW SAYS IT’S CANCELLED 





Ghanaian man Ebo Noah, who previously claimed the world was going to end, has now announced that it will no longer happen after he said he pleaded with God for mercy.





The announcement reportedly came shortly after he purchased a $100,000 Mercedes-Benz, sparking widespread reactions online.





In a dramatic twist, Ebo Noah allegedly pulled up at Sarkodie’s Rapperholic concert just to tell fans to relax, party on, and enjoy life, assuring them that the apocalypse was no longer on the agenda.





Social media users have since been divided between laughter, disbelief, and memes, with many joking that the world was “saved by prayer and a Benz.”