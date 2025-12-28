Ghanaian MP calls for Ebo Noah to be brought before parliament for questioning

A Member of Parliament has publicly suggested that Ebo Noah should be called before Ghana’s Parliament to answer questions

about his widely shared predictions and activities after his high-profile doomsday prophecy failed to materialize.

Hon. Mohammed Haruna, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Asunafo North, has been among voices in Ghana debating the recent viral saga surrounding Ebo Noah.

Ebo is a content creator who claimed a global flood would start on December 25, 2025, and built “arks” for it, but the flood did not happen.

Ebo Noah released new videos saying the disaster was “postponed” for building more arks, due to renewed vision and intercession, and urged people to resume normal lives.

Haruna’s remarks reflect growing public frustration and calls for accountability after the prophecy generated social media debates, mixed reactions and confusion among followers.

People are calling for him to face legal scrutiny for misleading prophetic claims that caused fear and panic to the public.

Ebo Noah became a trending topic in Ghana and beyond as videos of his ark project spread widely.

Some reports noted crowds arriving with personal effects as they prepared for the predicted apocalypse.

After Christmas passed without a flood, Ebo addressed the public with updated messaging about extended time and plans for additional vessels.