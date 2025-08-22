Ghanaian music star Shatta Wale detained over Lamborghini purchase





By: BBC Africa



Popular Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has been detained in an investigation linked to his purchase of a luxury car, the Ghanaian authorities have said.





Wale’s yellow Lamborghini was seized earlier this month at the request of the US, which alleged that the vehicle was tied to the proceeds of a criminal enterprise.





Ghana’s Economic and Organised Crime Office (Eoco) said Wale voluntarily entered custody on Wednesday and was subsequently questioned over the car.





Wale’s management did not mention the US’ allegations in their statement, saying instead that the artist was detained over “tax obligations”.



