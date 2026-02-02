GHANAIAN PROPHET NIGEL GAISIE RECOUNTS CLAIMED FIRST FACE-TO-FACE ENCOUNTER WITH GOD IN TELEVISION INTERVIEW





By: OMG Voice



Ghanaian cleric Prophet Nigel Gaisie, founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, has publicly recounted what he describes as his first personal encounter with God, an experience he says occurred before he entered full-time ministry.





Speaking in an interview aired on Ghana Television (GTV), Gaisie claimed he had a face-to-face spiritual encounter in which he received what he described as a divine mandate.





According to him, the experience happened while he was lying down with one of his spiritual sons, who now resides in Canada, when his bed began to shake and he fell into a deep sleep.





Gaisie told the interviewer that during the experience, an image appeared on a wall and spoke to him.





He described the image as radiating light and “bubbling like many waters,” adding that while he could not clearly see its eyes, he saw what he described as a glowing forehead and hair “like wool,” resembling an aged white man.





He further claimed the figure’s feet appeared “like a lamb” and that the voice identified itself as the Lord, commissioning him to do God’s work.





The prophet also shared his belief about spiritual encounters, stating that angelic appearances, in his view, occur in the transitional moment between sleep and wakefulness.

