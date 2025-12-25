Ghanaians rush to ‘Noah’s Ark’ as prophet predicts flood On Christmas Day

Drama is unfolding in Ghana as residents reportedly rush to secure spaces inside one of eight arks built by Prophet Eboh Noah, who claims God revealed to him that the world will end today, December 25, through massive flooding.

According to the prophet, only those inside his arks will be saved when the flood begins, a claim that has triggered panic, curiosity, and intense online reactions across Ghana and beyond.

Earlier this year, Ghanaian authorities briefly arrested Prophet Eboh Noah over the prophecy. However, he was later released after officials ruled that making religious prophecies does not amount to a criminal offence.