Ghana’s All Time Top Scorer, Asamoah Gyan has officially retired from professional football

Ghana’s football star Asamoah Gyan has officially announced his retirement from football.

“It is time to hang the jersey and boots in glory as I retire officially from active football.’’ Gyan said in a statement on his Twitter page.

The striker scored 51 goals in 109 appearances for the country, making him Ghana’s all-time top scorer.

The 37-year-old started his club career in 2003 playing for Ghana’s premiere team, Liberty Professionals, and later played in Europe for Italian Serie A’s Udinese, French Ligue 1’s Rennes and English Premier League side Sunderland, where he broke the club’s transfer record.

He had a stint in the United Arab Emirates, playing for Al Ain, supporting the team to win the UAE Pro-League title and becoming the league’s top scorer with 28 goals in 32 matches. He also played for Shanghai SIPG, Kayserispor and North East United.

Back home in Ghana, Gyan featured prominently for the senior national team, the Black Stars, in three Fifa World Cups – in 2006, 2010 and 2014.

He is Africa’s top World Cup scorer, with six goals in total.

He played for his country in seven Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, where the Black Stars finished third place in 2008 and in runner-up positions in the 2010 and 2015.

Gyan spent his final football career days playing for Legon Cities FC in Ghana. He also released a memoir titled LeGYANdry, detailing his life and football journey.