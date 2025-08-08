Ghana’s Communications Authority to Suspend DSTV Ghana Over MultiChoice’s Refusal to Reduce Prices

NCA Moves to Suspend DSTV Ghana Over MultiChoice’s Refusal to Reduce Prices, Proposed by Sam George





MultiChoice Ghana has been informed by the National Communications Authority (NCA) that it intends to suspend the operating licence of DSTV operations in the country.





This follows MultiChoice Ghana’s refusal to accept the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George’s call to reduce the prices for their Pay-TV packages.





The drag began after Mr George requested a 30% reduction in DSTV’s prices following the recent appreciation of the Ghanaian cedi.





However, MultiChoice Ghana rejected the proposal, claiming the demand was untenable.





Well, the Communications Minister directed the NCA to suspend DSTV’s license effective August 7, 2025, if the company fails to reduce its subscription prices.