Ghana’s King of ‘African tribe’ removed by immigration officers from Scottish woodland

The King of a self-styled ‘African tribe’ that has been camped for weeks in Scottish woodland has been removed by immigration enforcement officers.

Kofi Offeh, 36, originally from Ghana, had been living with Jean Gasho, 42, from Zimbabwe, and ‘handmaiden’ Kaura Taylor, from Texas, in a makeshift camp close to Jedburgh for months.

However, on Thursday morning, October 2, Offeh and Taylor were seen being led away by law enforcement.

Offeh and Gasho, who call themselves King Atehehe and Queen Nandi of the Kingdom of Kubala, livestreamed the moment that police officers and immigration officials turned up to their camp, following a court ruling on Wednesday.

They have been living in woodlands while claiming they are ‘retaking’ land stolen from their ancestors 400 years ago, while relying on donations from members of the public to survive.

The removal comes after the trio were served two eviction notices from land they have been occupying since May, with a fresh court order yesterday banning them from reoccupying private land they had already been ordered to vacate.

The members of the tribe had renounced local laws and regulations and vowed to ignore legal notices.

When officials delivered a second eviction notice, social media posts show Gasho said the documents would ‘not be opened’.

They did not attend yesterday’s hearing at Selkirk Sheriff Court, which was presided over by Sheriff Peter Paterson.

In their absence, they were ordered to pay costs of the hearing.

Photographs show Offeh and Taylor, 21, being led away from the woods in handcuffs by officers, with Gasho following behind with a backpack.

Gasho did not appear to be physically detained by officers but left the campsite and accompanied Offeh and Taylor to waiting vans.

Jedburgh councillor Scott Hamilton said police, sheriff officers and other agencies went to the camp on Thursday morning.

Mr Hamilton, deputy leader of Scottish Borders Council, said there was a ‘heavy police presence’.

He said: ‘The site is currently being cleared by the council.

‘There are still a few things at play with regard to the situation, but I think this morning has been a good result for the community and for them as well in terms of the outcome.’

Taylor’s family have appealed for her to return to the US and accused Offeh and Gasho of targeting her online and encouraging her to leave.

She was reported missing by relatives when she flew to the UK.

As a handmaiden, Taylor had been seen carrying out essential daily chores including cooking and cleaning while Offeh sits and watched.

She is also described as being Offeh’s second wife.

The trio, who have posted regularly on social media about their daily activities, have also been seen chanting and dancing while camping out in the woods.

They have repeatedly claimed their kingdom ‘can never be destroyed’ and said they are following ‘the laws of the creator’.