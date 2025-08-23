Ghislaine Maxwell details relationship with Jeffrey Epstein

63-year-old former socialite, Ghislaine Maxwell, has given a detailed account of her relationship with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein during interviews with the Department of Justice, according to audio tapes and transcripts released Friday, August 23.

Maxwell described her connection to Epstein as a mix of romantic hope and professional obligation, calling herself the “general manager” of his real estate portfolio. The interviews were conducted last month over two days by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche in Tallahassee, Florida.

“We are in 1991, I met him at his offices on Madison Garden (sic). And I think the most memorable thing I can think about — that is he was wearing a tie, which he didn’t often do,” Maxwell recalled.

“It had a giant — seemed like a tomato ketchup stain on it. So I was like, wow, okay,” she added with a laugh.

She claimed she “slept with him one time” in 1992 and assumed they would start dating. “That’s the world I came from,” she said.

However, their relationship quickly became more complex. Epstein tasked her with finding him an apartment, which she did — securing a property from a former Iranian ambassador — while she lived in a small 10-by-10-foot unit. She described Epstein as her “life line” during this period.

From 1992 to 1996, the pair traveled extensively, including visits to Balmoral Cabin in England where they were hosted by Prince Andrew.

“Epstein told me he had a heart condition,” Maxwell said, explaining why they often shared a bed but did not engage in sexual intercourse.

“Which meant that he didn’t have intercourse a lot, which suited me fine, because I actually do have a medical condition which precludes me having a lot of intercourse,” she added.

Maxwell claimed Epstein preferred “other forms of sexual activities” while maintaining relationships with other women, including Eva Dubin, as later revealed in flight logs.

Professionally, she saw herself as “a general manager.“Because each property, to me, was like a — a hotel,” she explained, noting that her salary grew from $25,000 annually to $250,000 as she managed Epstein’s multi-million-dollar estates.

She admitted their sexual relationship ended in 1999, but it was the events of Sept. 11, 2001, that marked the final end of any romantic prospects.

“I definitely knew that it was over after 9/11, actually, because we were both in New York,” Maxwell said.

“And it was a scary time … And he wouldn’t come see me at all … And then I knew, as anyone did at that time, if you’re not going to be there for someone on 9/11, you’re never going to be there. So for me, that was the line’s end.”

Maxwell continued to work for Epstein, describing him as “like family,” until his conviction in 2008 for soliciting underage sex. He served 13 months in jail before dying by suicide in a Brooklyn lockup in 2019.

Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2022 for recruiting and grooming underage victims for Epstein. She was quietly transferred to a minimum-security facility in Texas last month following her DOJ interviews.