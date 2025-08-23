Ghislaine Maxwell drops bombshell claim about Epstein and Princess Diana

Ghislaine Maxwell, convicted accomplice of Jeffrey Epstein, dropped explosive testimony on Friday that Epstein may have gone on a date with Princess Diana.

Maxwell, 63, testified in an interview with the Justice Department last month while serving her sentence for sex trafficking and other offenses. She agreed to participate as part of a DOJ investigation and to address mounting public pressure regarding documents and information about the Epstein case. Maxwell was subsequently transferred to a minimum security prison, unheard of for people convicted of such serious crimes.

In addition to making flattering remarks about President Donald Trump — whom she reportedly hopes will pardon her — The Daily Beast reported Friday she also made an eye-popping claim that Epstein may have been “set up on a date” with Princess Diana in London.

Maxwell said she believed Epstein visited London to meet Diana and attended a major event in the U.K. without her.

“I don’t know if he sat with Diana or he met with Diana and he’d already met her. I don’t know, but this, I believe was organized by Rosa [Monckton],” she said, referring to Diana’s best friend.

She added: “I don’t know if she was being set up as a date for him, maybe because she was… I don’t want to speak bad of Diana, but… I’m not going to do that.”