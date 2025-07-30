Ghislaine Maxwell offers to testify before US Congress

Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted associate of Jeffrey Epstein, has offered to testify before the U.S. Congress under a strict set of conditions — chief among them, full immunity from prosecution.

This offer came in response to a subpoena from House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, who requested Maxwell’s testimony next month. Initially, her legal team intended to invoke her Fifth Amendment rights, but a new letter sent to the committee outlines her willingness to cooperate — provided that a “fair and safe path forward” is agreed upon.

Maxwell’s attorneys emphasized that she is currently appealing her conviction to the U.S. Supreme Court. They argue that any testimony given now could compromise her ongoing legal battle, infringe on her constitutional rights, and potentially influence a future jury pool.

The letter also expressed concern over what her legal team described as prejudicial public comments from some members of Congress. “These statements appear to have dismissed Ms. Maxwell’s credibility without even hearing her testimony or reviewing corroborating documents,” the letter stated.

Among Maxwell’s conditions for testifying are:

A formal grant of immunity.

The interview must not take place at the federal prison where she is currently serving her sentence.

All committee questions must be provided in advance to ensure preparation, fairness, and accuracy — with no surprise questioning allowed.

The testimony should be postponed until after the Supreme Court rules on her pending petition and a future habeas corpus filing.

The Supreme Court is not expected to take action on her petition before October, when the justices return from their summer recess.

However, the Oversight Committee appears unwilling to entertain her demands. A committee spokesperson dismissed the idea of immunity, stating they will respond formally but “will not consider granting congressional immunity for her testimony.”

Chairman Comer was more blunt, saying, “I don’t think there are many Republicans that want to give immunity to someone that may have been sex trafficking children.”

If her demands are not met, Maxwell’s lawyers made it clear that she will again invoke her Fifth Amendment rights.

In a striking conclusion, her legal team also floated the possibility of clemency.

They suggested that if Maxwell were granted clemency by former President Donald Trump, she would testify “openly and honestly” before Congress in Washington, D.C., to share her side of the story and address the “many misconceptions and misstatements” that have surrounded the case.