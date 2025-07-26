Ghislaine Maxwell seen carrying mystery box into prison after secret meeting with Trump’s DOJ

Disgraced socialite, Ghislaine Maxwell was spotted returning to prison with a box of materials after she was interrogated by President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice over her association with former lover Jeffrey Epstein.

According to Mail Online, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche flew down to Florida to meet in person with the convicted child s£x trafficking offender as the MAGA base demands answers on her knowledge of Epstein’s crimes.

Maxwell’s attorney David Markus revealed that she answered every question asked of her during the marathon interview that lasted all day.

She was later spotted returning to prison in Tallahassee, Florida, with a box of materials as she re-entered prison, in footage obtained by WCTV.

The footage came out as Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced he would question Maxwell again on Friday.



‘Today, I met with Ghislaine Maxwell, and I will continue my interview of her tomorrow. The Department of Justice will share additional information about what we learned at the appropriate time,’ Blanche wrote on social media.

Maxwell took the ‘full day and asked a lot of questions,’ Markus said.

‘Miss Maxwell answered every single question. She never stopped. She never invoked a privilege. She never declined to answer. She answered all the questions truthfully, honestly, and to the best of her ability.’

Maxwell, 63, is currently serving a 20-year sentence at a low-security prison in Tallahassee and is the only person serving time behind bars for Jeffrey Epstein’s child s£x crimes.



It comes as Trump’s DOJ remains embroiled in controversy for failing to put out the full Epstein-related files.

It’s unclear what Maxwell can reveal that isn’t already public, and the closed-door meeting is fueling skepticism over the handling of the Epstein files review.

Maxwell is also on the books to testify before Congress on August 11.

Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal (Conn.) said the meeting is a way for the administration to ‘secure a cover-up.’

The Connecticut senator said that Blanche is conducting a ‘secret meeting’ in order to strike a ‘secret deal giving her potentially a pardon for providing information favorable to Trump.’

Maxwell has already made clear her intent to get her prison sentence absolved.

Her lawyers asked the Supreme Court to take up her case, arguing the socialite should have never been charged because of a plea deal Epstein struck in 2008.

‘President Trump has told us to release all credible evidence,’ Blanche said in a statement posted to X by Bondi. ‘If Ghislane Maxwell has information about anyone who has committed crimes against victims, the FBI and the DOJ will hear what she has to say.’

Maxwell’s attorney David Oscar Markus told CNN the team is in discussions to have her tell her side of the story.

‘I can confirm that we are in discussions with the government and that Ghislaine will always testify truthfully,’ Markus said. ‘We are grateful to President Trump for his commitment to uncovering the truth in this case.’