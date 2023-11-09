‘GHOST’ ASSAULTED SON OF ZAMBIA ARMY OFFICER, COURT HEARS

The Lusaka Magistrates Court has heard that a four year old boy of Appollo Barack was assaulted by a ghost of the deceased biological mother. This is according to the testimony of an arresting officer of Matero, Barbara Mutelo.

In this matter, A 21 year old woman of a Zambia Army Officer, Langiwe Ngosa of Appollo Barack in Lusaka is facing assault charges for allegedly assaulting her 4 year old stepson.

In her testimony, the arresting officer says when she warned and cautioned the accused, Langiwe Ngosa, she denied ever beating the child but accused the boy’s biological mother who died two years ago.

After the officer’s testimony, the defense could not cross examine the witness and asked for an adjournment.

However, during the cross examination against the victim’s father, the defense asked him if he believes in ghosts and his response was in the affirmative.

In another court matter, a 24 year old man who is facing murder charges for allegedly killing a 10 year old boy, Chikondi Banda has told the Lusaka High Court that he was tortured by the police to admit the offense.

This is during his testimony in a trial within trial.

Diamond TV